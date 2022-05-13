Video Games that help you escape from the real world

It doesn’t matter what you do for a living or what your life is like, everyone loves to escape from it a bit every now and then. The best way to do that is by watching movies or playing video games.

There are also people who love playing casino games. In this article we are going to discuss the video games that depict escapism in the best ways and will help you take a break from every day life.

There are a lot of video games that feature gambling scenes, but not all of them represents gambling honestly. Here are the games that show the true spirit of casinos.

‘Fallout New Vegas’

If you wanted to go to Las Vegas and gamble, but didn’t have the chance, now you can gamble in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Las Vegas. If you love dystopian scenarios, this game is definitely for you. If you ask the passionate video gamers what their favorite post-apocalyptic game is, most of them will say ‘Fallout New Vegas‘. Why is that the case? It is simple, the game has wonderful gameplay and design. When it comes to casino features, you can go to three casinos and play casino games. The games are authentic and if you are a casino enthusiast, you will definitely enjoy this video game.

Credit: Unsplash

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

For players who love the Wild West scenery and cowboy stories, it is safe to say that ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ is definitely one of the best. What makes it so good? For most people it’s the setting, the music and the cinematography. There is nothing like the Wild West and a game of poker in a saloon. If you are a true fan of poker, this game was made for you. The gambling that is depicted is pretty authentic for that time and that is one of the things gamers love the most when it comes to this game.

‘Watchdogs’

We must be honest, ‘Watchdogs’ is not as good of a game as the two previous ones, but it is definitely worth your time if you love open world games. Also, if you love to gamble, then you simply must try this game. The story is good enough, but artistic details make this game beautiful. When it comes to gambling features, the games are pretty authentic. It is evident that people who made the game are also casino enthusiasts. There are three parts of the game, but most people who have played the game claim that the first one is the best. If you have the time for new games, this one should definitely be on your list.

The Final Word

Every game we mentioned today is a good game. That is especially true if you love complex stories, good writing, and beautiful designs. Casino enthusiasts love those games because gambling features are displayed honestly. If you love to play casino games, but you don’t want to go to your local casino, then the games we discussed today are definitely for you.