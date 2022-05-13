‘Marry Me’ Blu-ray review

Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is one of the biggest stars in the world and she’s set to marry fellow pop superstar Bastian (Maluma) during a televised concert. During the performance, Kat discovers that Bastian has been cheating on her and in an impulsive moment she picks out school teacher Charlie (Owen Wilson) from the audience and marries him instead. Realising what she’s done is crazy, Kat comes to an agreement with Charlie to keep up their marriage for appearances sake but as the two get to know each other, they begin to realise they might actually be perfect for one another.

‘Marry Me’ proved to be a moderate box office hit when it was finally released for Valentine’s Day this year after being delayed by the pandemic. A delightfully silly film that’s pure escapism, ‘Marry Me’ is spear-heading the campaign to bring the romantic comedy back to the big screen. Dismissed by its critics as a film that is too preposterous to be believable, it’s clear that those critics never actually watched the film because if they had they would know how self-aware it is. There’s no point during the film where the characters believe that what is going on is anything less than bonkers and that’s one of the reasons I loved it so much.

Credit: Universal Pictures

Through the character of Kat Valdez, you could say that Lopez is bringing her own chaotic personal life to the big screen. Like her character, she too has been ridiculed for her many marriages and like any powerful woman, she’s been ripped down rather than held up as the inspiring icon she actually is. The similarities between Kat and Lopez can’t be coincidental so you have to hand it to Lopez for poking fun of herself while unpicking the modern obsession with celebrity culture. The film’s opening moments are littered with social media screenshots and snippets, while Kat rehearses with her backing dancers.

‘Marry Me’ digs into the pressures faced by those in the public eye and the extreme lengths they’ll go to just to save face. Kat can’t bear the thought of being humiliated live on stage so her decision to marry Charlie is her way of controlling the narrative. What comes next may be fairly predictable but it sure as hell is a fun watch. Charlie is thrust into a world he knows nothing about, with his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) and best friend Parker (Sarah Silverman) happily along for the ride, while Kat has to humble herself to step out of her celebrity bubble and connect with the ‘real people’.

Both are in fish-out-of-water scenarios but their chemistry is undeniable. Lopez and Wilson sell the hell out of the script and they are joyful to watch together. Neither actor has received the credit they deserve in their careers and here they show why audiences love them; both has a knack for comedy and they can lean into the emotional side of the script with ease too. On paper you’d never put Lopez and Wilson together but as Kat and Charlie you believe they could fall for one another.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Credit: Universal Pictures

Outside of the storyline, ‘Marry Me’ is packed with music from Jennifer Lopez and Colombian superstar Maluma who makes his acting debut as Bastian. The music is a huge part of the film so the chances are if you like it, you’re going to enjoy the movie. Fans of Lopez and Maluma know they are superb performers, and it’s nice to see them leaning into their strengths during the course of this movie.

The Blu-ray release is packed to the rafters with extras. There’s a feature commentary from director Kat Coiro and producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas that was recorded over Zoom, and several featurettes that dig into the different aspects of the film such as the music, the fashion and leading lady Lopez. Alongside a selection of deleted scenes, there’s a gag reel, trailers and the lyric video for Lopez’s song ‘On My Way’, which features prominently throughout the movie.

‘Marry Me’ is a good old-fashioned romantic comedy that deserved better than it got on its theatrical release. With plenty of heart, fantastic music and winning lead performances, it’s everything you could want from a romantic comedy. I’m hopeful that the film will reach a larger audience now it’s heading to Blu-ray and DVD, and I think if people actually gave the film a chance they’d really enjoy it. Honestly, it’s one of my favourite films of 2022 so far.

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman Director: Kat Coiro Writers: John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill Certificate: 12 Duration: 112 mins Released by: Mediumrare Entertainment Release date: 16th May 2022 Buy ‘Marry Me’ now

‘Marry Me’ is also available on Digital Download now and VOD on 16th May 2022 via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.