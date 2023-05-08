Jason Aldean releases new song ‘Tough Crowd’ ahead of his ‘Highway Desperado’ tour dates

Current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Jason Aldean today debuted new music from a forthcoming album with the release of his new track ‘Tough Crowd.’ Produced by Michael Knox and written by Kurt Allison, Marv Green, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, and Neil Thrasher. In addition to his 35th ACM career nomination, Aldean was recently announced as a performer at the 2023 ACM Awards, which will air this week live from Frisco, TX (5/11).



Of the new song, ‘Tough Crowd,’ the 15-time ACM Award winner shared, “This is just a song to me that talks about our fans…about us onstage getting a bird’s-eye view of our fans that come in all shapes and sizes and colors. It’s just really cool to look out and just see those people from all different walks of life come together for a show and have fun.”



Since making his chart debut in 2005, the current reigning ACM Artist of the Decade and 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year and the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart – more than any other artist – with “songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase” (Billboard) that have“vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success” (Atlanta Journal Constitution).



With 27 number one singles, 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold to date, Aldean also recently announced his upcoming Highway Desperado Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 39-city headlining tour kicks off on July 14 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix and more before wrapping up in Tampa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 28. Mitchell Tenpenny serves as direct support for Aldean, alongside openers Corey Kent and DJ Silver.

For more information, visit www.JasonAldean.com.