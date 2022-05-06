‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ – watch the teaser featuring Taylor Swift’s ‘This Love’ (Taylor’s Version)

The first teaser has dropped for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ and it features Taylor Swift’s ‘This Love’ (Taylor’s Version), which also was released today.

The Prime Video series is an adaptation of Jenny Han’s best-selling novel and it stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Han, who also wrote the pilot, and Gabrielle Stanton are the showrunners. Han, Stanton, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Nne Ebong for wiip.

The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Watch the teaser at the top of this article.