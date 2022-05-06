Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Summer I Turned Pretty

TV

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ – watch the teaser featuring Taylor Swift’s ‘This Love’ (Taylor’s Version)

Get your first look at Prime Video’s upcoming series.

Published

The first teaser has dropped for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ and it features Taylor Swift’s ‘This Love’ (Taylor’s Version), which also was released today.

The Prime Video series is an adaptation of Jenny Han’s best-selling novel and it stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott. 

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Han, who also wrote the pilot, and Gabrielle Stanton are the showrunners. Han, Stanton, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Nne Ebong for wiip.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Watch the teaser at the top of this article.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Dimensions Dimensions

Competitions

The Top 10 Rules You Should Follow When Attending a Country Music Show

Live shows are back! Hurrah. So why behave like an idiot?

5 days ago
Thomas Rhett with Lori McKenna Thomas Rhett with Lori McKenna

EF Country

Watch or Read as Lori McKenna Talks To Thomas Rhett About Her Career

Fascinating chat between two Country music icons.

2 days ago
Walter Presents: Anomalia Walter Presents: Anomalia

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Anomalia’ preview – a supernatural Swiss thriller

A peculiar series that won't be to everyone's taste.

3 days ago
Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert

EF Country

Watch or Read as Miranda Lambert Talks to Kelleigh Bannen About New Album ‘Palomino’

Terrific in-depth chat that you watch or read.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you