‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ debuts new trailer and key art on Star Wars Day

Given that it’s Star Wars Day today, we’re not surprised to see the reveal of a new trailer for upcoming limited series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, along with new key art.

Giving fans their best look at the series yet, the new trailer promises an epic space saga that’s in keeping with the blockbuster feel of the ‘Star Wars’ films.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor is back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader. The series also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Take a look at the new key art below:

Credit: Disney

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ will launch on Disney+ on Friday 27th May 2022 with the first two episodes. New episodes will then debut weekly on Wednesdays until 22nd June.