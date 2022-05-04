Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obi-Wan Kenobi

TV

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ debuts new trailer and key art on Star Wars Day

Get your best look yet at the eagerly awaited new series.

Published

Given that it’s Star Wars Day today, we’re not surprised to see the reveal of a new trailer for upcoming limited series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, along with new key art.

Giving fans their best look at the series yet, the new trailer promises an epic space saga that’s in keeping with the blockbuster feel of the ‘Star Wars’ films.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. 

Ewan McGregor is back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader. The series also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Take a look at the new key art below:

Obi-Wan Kenobi
Credit: Disney

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ will launch on Disney+ on Friday 27th May 2022 with the first two episodes. New episodes will then debut weekly on Wednesdays until 22nd June.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Thunder Dopamine Review Thunder Dopamine Review

Music

Thunder – ‘Dopamine’ Review

UK rock heroes return with a barnstorming double album.

6 days ago
Dimensions Dimensions

Competitions

The Top 10 Rules You Should Follow When Attending a Country Music Show

Live shows are back! Hurrah. So why behave like an idiot?

3 days ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Keith Urban’s Top 10 Songs Ranked

To celebrate the start of Urban's UK tour we pick our favourite 10 songs of his.

6 days ago
The Osmonds The Osmonds

Arts

‘The Osmonds – a New Musical’ at Bromley Churchill Theatre

Jay Osmond's autobiographical jukebox musical has many best-loved hits.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you