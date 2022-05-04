Connect with us

Jesse Malin & Eugene Hutz

Music

Jesse Malin teams up with Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz for Pogues charity cover

The song’s proceeds will go to the US-Ukraine Foundation.

Published

Singer-songwriter Jesse Malin has collaborated with Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz for a cover of the Pogues’ ‘If I Should Fall From Grace With God’.

The song is out now on Velvet Elk Records and all proceeds will benefit the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation and the people of Ukraine in their fight for their homeland. Hutz is Ukranian-born so this exclusive Bandcamp release is very personal to him.

Malin and Hutz filmed the video in front of the One Hundred and Seventh Infantry Memorial near Central Park in New York City.  The video is by Ehud Lazin. 

“Universe knows Jesse and I bonded over Pogues years ago,” says Hutz,  “and it’s only natural that we sing this anti-colonial song for Ukraine now.  This land was always ours!   And no amount of Moscow propaganda can undo оver а thousand уеаrs of history. It is also a natural fit once again, since scientists uncovered that Irish people come from Modern Day Ukraine territory! And guess where I read that?  In the Irish Independent.”  

“As entertainers, we have a voice. We are there to entertain, but music can also raise awareness and support those in need,” says Malin. “Rock and roll has always been about freedom and the people of the Ukraine are fighting for their lives and their land. After everything we all have been through in the last few years, I think many of us can relate.As Woody Guthrie said about his guitar, “This Machine Kills Fascists”— I have always believed in global unity through music. The universal heartbeat that brings us together.When I first met Eugene and the Gogol Bordello crew, I felt a real kinship seeing how they brought so many cultures and people together with PMA.”

Malin is on tour in Europe with Brian Fallon at the moment. He will be embarking on a headline US tour in June.

