Madonna to release career-spanning ‘Finally Enough Love’ collections this summer

Madonna will release ‘Finally Enough Love’ – two career-spanning collections – this summer.

First up is the 16-track digital release ‘Finally Enough Love’, which will have a physical release on CD and 180-gram 2 LP on 19th August.

The second collection, ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’, spans her entire dance club chart reign with dozens of remixes by the world’s top producers. Fans can expect favourites along with a selection of rare remixes including 20 that have never been officially released before.

The collection will be available digitally on August 19, along with a 3-CD version. A limited edition, 6-LP version on red and black vinyl will also be available, exclusively at Madonna’s official store and Dig!.

The first release from the collections is the ‘You Can Dance Remix Edit’ of ‘Into the Groove’, which is available digitally now for the first time.

These new collections will mark the first album releases to be part of the newly announced partnership between Madonna and Warner Music Group, which will feature an extensive series of catalog releases across her groundbreaking career.

Expect more surprises to be revealed later this year around the celebration of Madonna’s 40 years in music.

Credit: Warner Music Group

‘Finally Enough Love’ (16 track) track list:

“Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

“Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

“Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

“Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

“Vogue” (Single Version) +

“Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) +#

“Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

“Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

“Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

“Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) +#

“Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

“Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) °+

“Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

“Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *+

“Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma

“I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

Credit: Warner Music Group

‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’ track list:

“Holiday” (7” Version) +

“Like A Virgin” (7” Version)

“Material Girl” (7” Version)

“Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

“Open Your Heart” (Video Version) +

“Physical Attraction” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

“Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

“Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

“Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

“Keep It Together” (Alternate Single Remix) *+

“Vogue” (Single Version) +

“Justify My Love” (Orbit Edit)

“Erotica” (Underground Club Mix)

“Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) +#

“Fever” (Radio Edit) +

“Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

“Bedtime Story” (Junior’s Single Mix)

“Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” (Miami Mix Edit)

“Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

“Ray Of Light” (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit) +#

“Nothing Really Matters” (Club 69 Radio Mix) +

“Beautiful Stranger” (Calderone Radio Mix)

“American Pie” (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)

“Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

“Don’t Tell Me” (Thunderpuss Video Remix) +#

“What It Feels Like For A Girl” (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)

“Impressive Instant” (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix) +#

“Die Another Day” (Deepsky Radio Edit) +#

“American Life” (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit) *+

“Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) +#

“Me Against The Music” (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) + – Britney Spears feat. Madonna

“Nothing Fails” (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit) *+

“Love Profusion” (Ralph Rosario House Vocal Edit) +#

“Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

“Sorry” (PSB Maxi Mix Edit) +#

“Get Together” (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit) +

“Jump” (Axwell Remix Edit)

“4 Minutes” (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) + – feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

“Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) +#

“Celebration” (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)

“Give Me All Your Luvin’” (Party Rock Remix) – feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj

“Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

“Turn Up The Radio” (Offer Nissim Remix Edit) *+#

“Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *+

“Ghosttown” (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)

“Bitch I’m Madonna” (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) +# – feat. Nicki Minaj

“Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma

“I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

“Crave” (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee

“I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

* previously unreleased

+available digitally for the first time

# available commercially for the first time