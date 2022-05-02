What’s Next for the King Kong Franchise?

Ever since the release of Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack’s ‘King Kong’ in 1933, the character has been at the forefront of mainstream culture. The epic offering spawned a sprawling franchise, with countless films, television series, and games featuring the colossal primate.

Kong’s most recent appearance was in Adam Wingard’s 2021 offering, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, but there are no confirmed silver screen follow-ups to this.

That begs the question as to where the franchise will head next.

King Kong is One of Entertainment’s Most Enduring Franchises

It’s hard to think of a character that is as well-known and recognisable as King Kong. Every generation since the people who saw the original in 1933 has been able to enjoy its own iteration of the ape, and modern entertainment has brought about a plethora of ways to experience him. Aside from all the films and television series, there are loads of much-loved games featuring King Kong.

The Games and Slots Based on King Kong

Since 1982, there have been more than 11 games based on ‘King Kong’. The first was ‘King Kong’ by Tigervision for the Atari 2600, and the latest was ‘Kong VR: Destination Skull Island’ from Warner Bros. Pictures for virtual reality devices. The character has appeared on a range of platforms, and even has representation in the online slots market at sites like SkyCity Casino. When you visit their website, you’ll find Mighty Kong from Pragmatic Play. It takes inspiration from various offerings, but will most likely appeal to people who watched Peter Jackson’s ‘King Kong’ in 2005.

Godzilla vs Kong is Last Confirmed Film for Now

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ was the latest title to feature the legendary giant gorilla, and he was pitted against another classic monster in Godzilla. The picture from Legendary Pictures followed on from ‘Kong: Skull Island’ in 2017, but didn’t do as well at the box office. The recent picture brought in just over $463 million, while its predecessor earned $566 million.

‘King Kong’ movies traditionally require massive production budgets, with Jackson’s offering famously costing over $218 million to make. The most recent two pictures had costs of $167 million and $100 million respectively. With viewing figures declining for ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, the studio is clearly unsure whether it would be a wise idea to invest in a new film. As such, there has not been another instalment confirmed in this current series.

Netflix Set to Release Skull Island

‘Kong vs. Godzilla’ was released on HBO Max, but it appears that Netflix will be the platform to take the character into his next phase. The streaming service plans to create Skull Island, with Powerhouse Animation Studios commissioned to work on it.

Netflix is trying to push various franchises, with ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Stranger Things’ being prime examples. These series span other offerings now, such as spinoffs and related games. Perhaps the same thing could happen with ‘King Kong’, and there will be Netflix films based on the character in the future.

King Kong has existed for almost 100 years, and it’s fair to say he’ll remain in mainstream culture for many more to come. However, the direction that the franchise will head in next is currently unclear.