Win ‘Innocents in Paris’ on Blu-ray

The classic film is part of the Vintage Classics collection.

Published

Innocents in Paris
Credit: STUDIOCANAL

STUDIOCANAL is proud to announce the release of a newly-restored version of the British comedy classic, ‘Innocents in Paris’.

Directed by Gordon Parry (‘Third Time Lucky’, ‘Now Barabbas’) and starring Alastair Sim (‘School for Scoundrels’, ‘The Green Man’), this stunning new restoration will be available to own on Digital, Blu-Ray and DVD from 2nd May and on VOD from 6th June.

This cinematic love letter to 1950s Paris nightlife features an outstanding supporting cast, including Ronald Shiner (‘They Drive by Night’, ‘My Wife’s Family’), Claire Bloom (‘Clash of The Titans’, ‘The Kings Speech’), Margaret Rutherford (‘The Happiest Days of Your Life, ‘The V.I.P’s’), Claude Dauphin (‘Barbarella’, ‘The Quiet American’), Jimmy Edwards (‘The Bed Sitting Room’, ‘Three Men in A Boat’), James Copeland (‘The Saint’, ‘The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes’) as well as some notable cameos from the likes of Kenneth Williams (‘The Carry On series’), Laurence Harvey (”The Manchurian Candidate, ‘Room at The Top’) and Christopher Lee (‘The Wicker Man’, ‘The Lord of The Rings’).

Marking the first time the film has been available to own on DVD, Blu-Ray and digital in the UK, ‘Innocents In Paris’ is part of the Romulus Film Catalogue. Coming looking better than ever and packaged with brand-new bonus content the release is a welcome addition to the VINTAGE CLASSICS collection.

‘Innocents In Paris’ features a motley collection of British tourists on a wild and wonderful weekend in Paris, with each character finding that the city welcomes them and changes their lives in different ways.

An English diplomat (Alastair Sim) is on a working trip to obtain an agreement with his Russian counterpart; a Royal Marine bandsman (Ronald Shiner) has a night out on the tiles after winning a pool of the French currency held by all the Marines in his band; a young woman (Claire Bloom) is wined and dined by an older Parisian man (Claude Dauphin) who gives her a tour of Paris; an amateur artist (Margaret Rutherford) searches out fellow painters on the Left Bank and in the Louvre; a hearty Englishman (Jimmy Edwards) spends the entire weekend in an English-style pub; an archetypal Scotsman and Battle of Normandy veteran (James Copeland) finds love with a young French woman.

Innocents in Paris
Credit: Studiocanal

To celebrate the release we’ve got 2 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 8th May 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

