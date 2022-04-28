‘Love, Victor’ to debut third and final season in June on Disney+

Get ready to take one last trip to Creekwood as the third and final season of ‘Love, Victor‘ is heading to Disney+ on 15th June 2022.

Unlike the previous two seasons, viewers will be able to binge all 8-episodes from the new season as they are all being released on the same day.

‘Love, Victor’ stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri.

In the season 2 finale, Victor (Michael Cimino) was torn between his on/off boyfriend Benji (George Sear) and new love interest Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). The episode ended as Victor went to meet one of them but which one did he choose?

In season 3 Victor is going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

The series is executive produced by ‘Love, Simon’ writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.