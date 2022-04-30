Connect with us

Chris Young

EF Country

Chris Young Announces ‘Famous Friends’ Deluxe & Drops New Collaboration With Old Dominion

Exciting collaborations & new songs on the expanded version of ‘Famous Friends’.

Published

Chris Young is treating fans to new music with the release of ‘Everybody Needs a Song’ the first track from his ‘Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition)‘ out June 3. The collaboration with Old Dominion is one of six new sides found on the upcoming project and available now when you pre-add/pre-save the album.

One listen to ‘Everybody Needs a Song’ will put a big smile on your face. It’s a joyous, uplifting track that exists within that same meta-verse that Old Dominion’s ‘Song for Another Time’ does – it being a song about songs! Matt Ramsey’s rich vocals add an extra dimension to a song destined to become a live favourite in Young’s set.

In addition to the award-winning, multi-week No. 1 ‘Famous Friends‘ with Kane Brown and “At The End of a Bar,” his newest single with Mitchell Tenpenny, this expanded version includes new collaborations with Jimmie Allen plus two new solo songs as well as acoustic versions of fan favourites ‘I’m Comin’ Over’ and “Think of You” with Cassadee Pope.

TRACK LISTING: CHRIS YOUNG – FAMOUS FRIENDS (DELUXE EDITION)

  1. Raised on Country
  2. Famous Friends (with Kane Brown)
  3. Town Ain’t Big Enough (with Lauren Alaina)
  4. Drowning
  5. Rescue Me
  6. Break Like You Do
  7. At the End of a Bar (with Mitchell Tenpenny)
  8. Love Looks Good on You
  9. One of Them Nights
  10. When You’re Drinking
  11. Cross Every Line
  12. Hold My Beer Watch This
  13. Best Seat in the House
  14. Tonight We’re Dancing
  15. Everybody Needs a Song (with Old Dominion)
  16. If I Knew What Was Good for Me
  17. Music Note (with Jimmie Allen)
  18. Like a Slow Song
  19. Think of You (with Cassadee Pope) (Acoustic Version)
  20. I’m Comin’ Over (Acoustic Version)

