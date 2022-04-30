Darius Rucker Releases New Song ‘Same Beer, Different Problems’

Following No. 1 hit “Beers And Sunshine” and recent single “My Masterpiece,” three-time GRAMMY winner Darius Rucker continues to share new music as he crafts a forthcoming solo album with “Same Beer Different Problem” available everywhere now.

Imagine ‘Wagon Wheel’ crossed with ‘Beers and Sunshine’ and you might be somewhere close to to where this uptempo, drinking song is. The song begins all ‘Wagon Wheel’ meets Jimmy Buffett before it settles into a more conventional singalong with gang vocals.

“The line ‘a little bit funny, a lotta bit strange’ really sums up the message of this song and all of the things that make you shake your head these days,” reflects Rucker. “We had so much fun as songwriters coming up with all of those examples and putting a lighthearted spin on the craziness of the world.”