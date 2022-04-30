Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Darius Rucker New Album

EF Country

Darius Rucker Releases New Song ‘Same Beer, Different Problems’

Uplifting, joyous new song from Charleston’s most famous resident.

Published

Following No. 1 hit “Beers And Sunshine” and recent single “My Masterpiece,” three-time GRAMMY winner Darius Rucker continues to share new music as he crafts a forthcoming solo album with “Same Beer Different Problem” available everywhere now.

Imagine ‘Wagon Wheel’ crossed with ‘Beers and Sunshine’ and you might be somewhere close to to where this uptempo, drinking song is. The song begins all ‘Wagon Wheel’ meets Jimmy Buffett before it settles into a more conventional singalong with gang vocals.

“The line ‘a little bit funny, a lotta bit strange’ really sums up the message of this song and all of the things that make you shake your head these days,” reflects Rucker. “We had so much fun as songwriters coming up with all of those examples and putting a lighthearted spin on the craziness of the world.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Thunder Dopamine Review Thunder Dopamine Review

Music

Thunder – ‘Dopamine’ Review

UK rock heroes return with a barnstorming double album.

2 days ago
SAS: Who Dares Wins - 7x03 SAS: Who Dares Wins - 7x03

TV

‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ series 7 episode 3 preview

The recruits take on hand-to-hand combat in the murderball task.

6 days ago
Grace series 2 Grace series 2

TV

‘Grace’ returns to ITV this weekend for a new series

John Simm and Richie Campbell are back!

7 days ago
George Michael Freedom Uncut George Michael Freedom Uncut

Music

‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ coming to cinemas in June

The late star narrates the documentary.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you