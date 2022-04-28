Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Marry Me

Film

‘Marry Me’ – watch Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson talk about the story of the romantic comedy

Watch a clip from the extras of the home entertainment release.

Published

Marry Me‘, the year’s must-see romantic comedy, will be released to Download & Keep on Monday (2nd May) and we’ve got a clip to share with you.

In the clip, the film’s stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson talk about how the story for the film came together. They are joined by director Kat Coiro and producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas .

Interspersed with behind-the-scenes footage, the clip takes you inside the story of the film.

Director Kat Coiro says, “I read an early draft of ‘Marry Me’ and I was struck by the classic feeling of the movie. It really feels like an old-fashioned rom-com but infused with a modernity, especially in regards to social media, and celebrity and fame.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Talking about her character, Lopez says: “Kat Valdez, she’s a superstar… a global kind of superstar. She’s strong and confident… she’s a business woman, she’s a boss…also she’s just a regular person; a regular girl who gets lonely and need love.”

You can watch the clip at the top of the article to find out more.

‘Marry Me’ tells the story of a heartbroken pop star (Jennifer Lopez), slated to marry her pop star fiancé (Maluma) on stage but instead she marries a stranger from the audience – a high school math teacher (Owen Wilson). Against the odds, their relationship develops into something real… but can their love survive the limelight?

‘Marry Me’ is available to Download & Keep from 2nd May 2022 and to rent on VOD from 16th May 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Elvis Presley - Elvis at STAX Elvis Presley - Elvis at STAX

Music

Elvis Presley – ‘Elvis at STAX’ vinyl review

The King's iconic sessions are now available on limited edition vinyl.

6 days ago
Vinyl playing Vinyl playing

Music

Reasons why you should switch to vinyl music this year

Let's take a look at some of the reasons why vinyl is so popular.

6 days ago
See You Then See You Then

Film

‘See You Then’ review

10 years after their break-up, Kris and Naomi meet to unpick what went wrong.

7 days ago
Thunder Dopamine Review Thunder Dopamine Review

Music

Thunder – ‘Dopamine’ Review

UK rock heroes return with a barnstorming double album.

9 hours ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you