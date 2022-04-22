Thomas Kavanagh Releases Classy New Single ‘Changing’

Devon-based singer Thomas Kavanagh was the frontman of Top 40 rock band I Divide for 8 years before releasing his debut solo single, ‘Best of Me’.

It was recent release ‘The One’ that brought Kavanagh to our attention. His solo work is a mix of classy Pop with a Country leaning edge, similar to artists like Dan + Shay and Keith Urban. New single ‘Changing’ (co-written with Annabel Lyle) is released today (April 22nd) and is another slick slice of MOR goodness reminiscent of what might come from Gary Barlow or Richard Marx after a writing trip to Nashville with Canadian hitmaker Tebey!

Speaking about the track, Kavanagh says, ‘This song reflects on relationships when we feel that something isn’t like it used to be and I feels like it’s going into the wrong direction

The inspiration behind the song is something I wanted to talk about, I feel a lot of us go through these situations in our lives, especially over the pandemic. I want this song to help people get through a situation or make them see that they’re not alone in this.’

On his plans for the rest of 2022, Kavanagh exclusively told us, ‘My plans for the rest of the year are to head back into the studio and finish my debut album. Working on getting more shows together to coincide with its release, also work on growing my social media. I also really enjoy doing covers on my YouTube channel and want to keep that going. I’ve been doing a lot of co-writes over the past year so there’s a lot of good songs to choose from to make the cut for the record.’