Rosalía announces huge ‘Motomami’ World Tour

Rosalía is taking her ‘Motomami World Tour’ around the globe for 46 shows across 15 countries this year.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in July in Almería, Spain at Recinto Ferial de Almeria making stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London and more before wrapping in Paris, France at Accor Arena on 18th December.
The tour is in support of Rosalía’s brand new album ‘Motomami’, which debuted at number one on Spotify’s Global Album Chart, (a first-ever accomplishment for a Spanish artist), scored the strongest Billboard chart debut of any 2022 Latin album, and achieved the highest Metacritic rating (95) of any album released this year.
The full list of dates for the tour is:
Wed Jul 06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria
Sat Jul 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja
Tue Jul 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros
Thu Jul 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum
Sat Jul 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur
Tue Jul 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Wed Jul 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Sat Jul 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun Jul 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Jul 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
Fri Jul 29 – A Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo
Mon Aug 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret
Sun Aug 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional
Wed Aug 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex
Fri Aug 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex
Mon Aug 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tokio Marine Hall
Thu Aug 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar
Sun Aug 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
Wed Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena
Sat Sep 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo
Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage
Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall
Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival
Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Altice Forum Braga
Sun Nov 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday 22nd April at 10am BST on rosalia.com.