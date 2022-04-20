Rosalía announces huge ‘Motomami’ World Tour

Rosalía is taking her ‘Motomami World Tour’ around the globe for 46 shows across 15 countries this year.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in July in Almería, Spain at Recinto Ferial de Almeria making stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London and more before wrapping in Paris, France at Accor Arena on 18th December.

The tour is in support of Rosalía’s brand new album ‘Motomami’, which debuted at number one on Spotify’s Global Album Chart, (a first-ever accomplishment for a Spanish artist), scored the strongest Billboard chart debut of any 2022 Latin album, and achieved the highest Metacritic rating (95) of any album released this year.

The full list of dates for the tour is:

Wed Jul 06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria

Sat Jul 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja

Tue Jul 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros

Thu Jul 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum

Sat Jul 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur

Tue Jul 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Wed Jul 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Sat Jul 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Sun Jul 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Jul 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

Fri Jul 29 – A Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo

Mon Aug 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret

Sun Aug 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

Wed Aug 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex

Fri Aug 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex

Mon Aug 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tokio Marine Hall

Thu Aug 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar

Sun Aug 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Wed Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Sat Sep 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo

Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage

Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival

Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Altice Forum Braga

Sun Nov 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday 22nd April at 10am BST on rosalia.com.