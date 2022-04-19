Top Returning Film Themes to Watch in 2022

The movie industry has never been shy of releasing a good crime drama.

Many recurring themes within this popular genre play out year after year. Think courtroom battle, detective and mystery films. Enthusiasts never have to wait long before the next ‘good versus evil’ blockbuster comes along.

In contrast, some topics in this crime genre seem to come in waves. We explore three trending film themes set to make a comeback in 2022.

1. Casino and Gambling Films

Movies centred around casinos and other gambling subjects don’t come around every day. When they do, they tend to leave a lasting impression. The drama of watching others taking unimaginable risks against all odds is absorbing. After all, who can forget epics like ‘Casino’, ‘Rain Man’ and ‘The Sting’?

Following ‘Molly’s Game’ in 2017 and ‘Uncut Gems’ in 2019, ‘The Card Counter’ continues the recent revival of gambling themes in 2022. It is set in a time when the best online casino bonuses dominate the industry. The film’s portrayal of an accomplished poker player who learnt to count cards in prison is dark and gritty. It realistically portrays the edgy lifestyle of a professional casino gambler, and like all the best casino flicks, it packs a punch.

2. Spy and Espionage Films

Listen up, Bond. I will only say this once: 2022 is lining up to be a busy year for spy and espionage-themed films. ‘The 355’, ‘Operation Fortune’ and ‘The Edge of War’ are just a few titles ready for declassification.

It’s positive news for admirers of legendary spies like 007, Bourne and Ethan Hunt. We do, after all, have a peculiar fascination with the exploits of a secret agent. Ingenious plots, convincing villains and political shenanigans – it’s all pure fantasy. Or is it?

3. Heist and Robbery Films

Who among us does not dream of pocketing a life-changing fortune overnight? This basic desire is what makes the actions of criminal masterminds so relatable. Well, up to a point! Of course, it takes a certain type of character to put it all on the line in one adrenaline-fuelled bank job.

Bank heist movie followers are in for a gripping year too. This winning theme has never been far from the big screen, but expect a batch of explosive robberies in 2022. Heading the lineup are two top new heist films: ‘Army of Thieves’ and ‘Ambulance’. If that’s not enough to whet the appetite, there are plenty more showing on Netflix and Amazon.

What’s Next?

Spy, heist and gambling film topics have returned with a vengeance in 2022, which is all the more surprising given the absence of the big-budget franchise productions in these genres that we know and love. With this level of competition, can we expect more quality films on these themes anytime soon?

You bet. Here are three big-hitters you won’t want to miss in 2023: