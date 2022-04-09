‘The 1% Club’ hosted by Lee Mack kicks off on ITV tonight

ITV’s new primetime quiz show ‘The 1% Club’, hosted by Lee Mack, begins tonight!

‘The 1% Club’ is a quiz show that everyone of all ages and backgrounds can take part in, because, unlike most quizzes, you don’t need to swot up on general knowledge to do well.

All you need is logic and common sense. In ‘The 1% Club’, 100 contestants begin every show – but to make it to the end and win the top prize of up to £100,000, contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right.

Each contestant starts with £1,000 but, if they answer any question incorrectly, they are out of the game and their £1,000 goes straight into the Prize Pot for everyone get the chance of winning. The show starts by Lee asking a question that 90% of the country got right (based on a sample of answers given by 1,000 people across Britain) and then go on to ask questions that smaller and smaller percentages answered correctly.

Each time contestants flunk their answers the prize money swells. As the questions get harder and the contestants numbers dwindle, host Lee breaks the tension with his quick-fire wit, teasing the contestants as their brains do somersaults in the battle to make it to the end of the show and a shot at the prize pot.

Lee Mack said: “If, like me, your lack of general knowledge frustrates you when doing quizzes, then watch ‘The 1% Club’. That way, like me, you can instead be frustrated by your lack of logic. Great contestants, loads of cash to win, and guaranteed ‘I can’t believe you couldn’t work that one out Dad!’ moments to cause family disputes. I love it.”

‘The 1% Club’ starts tonight (Saturday) at 8.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.