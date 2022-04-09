Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘The 1% Club’ hosted by Lee Mack kicks off on ITV tonight

The new quiz show begins tonight.

Published

The 1% Club
Credit: ITV

ITV’s new primetime quiz show ‘The 1% Club’, hosted by Lee Mack, begins tonight!

‘The 1% Club’ is a quiz show that everyone of all ages and backgrounds can take part in, because, unlike most quizzes, you don’t need to swot up on general knowledge to do well.

All you need is logic and common sense. In ‘The 1% Club’, 100 contestants begin every show – but to make it to the end and win the top prize of up to £100,000, contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right.

Each contestant starts with £1,000 but, if they answer any question incorrectly, they are out of the game and their £1,000 goes straight into the Prize Pot for everyone get the chance of winning. The show starts by Lee asking a question that 90% of the country got right (based on a sample of answers given by 1,000 people across Britain) and then go on to ask questions that smaller and smaller percentages answered correctly. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Each time contestants flunk their answers the prize money swells. As the questions get harder and the contestants numbers dwindle, host Lee breaks the tension with his quick-fire wit, teasing the contestants as their brains do somersaults in the battle to make it to the end of the show and a shot at the prize pot. 

Lee Mack said: “If, like me, your lack of general knowledge frustrates you when doing quizzes, then watch ‘The 1% Club’. That way, like me, you can instead be frustrated by your lack of logic. Great contestants, loads of cash to win, and guaranteed ‘I can’t believe you couldn’t work that one out Dad!’ moments to cause family disputes. I love it.”

The 1% Club’ starts tonight (Saturday) at 8.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lauren Alaina Lauren Alaina

EF Country

Lauren Alaina Announces a Split With Long-time Record Label

Powerhouse vocalist begins the next phase of her career.

4 days ago
Grammy Awards 2022 Grammy Awards 2022

EF Country

Your Country Music Grammy Award Winners for 2022

The Country Music Award Winners for 2022 Are...........

5 days ago
Collect All Pets Collect All Pets

Games & Tech

Collect All Pets Adds Shiny Pets In New Update

Could this game be a Pet Sim X contender?

6 days ago
Collect All Pets Collect All Pets

Games & Tech

Collect All Pets Gold Boost Codes List

Get double gold with these handy codes.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you