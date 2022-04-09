Connect with us

Inside Number 9

TV

‘Inside Number 9’: watch the trailer for series 7

The show returns this month.

Published

‘Inside Number 9’ is back for a seventh series this month and you can get your first look by watching the brand new trailer.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith return to present their seventh anthology of award-winning films.

The new series features six unique stories filled with a delicious mix of dark comedy, high stakes, subtle twists and heart-stopping horror. From the Welsh valleys to an abandoned house, from kidnappers to detectives, and from a day trip out in a pedalo to a public information film, it’s never quite what you expect.

The first episode of the new series is ‘Merrily, Merrily’ and Lawrence has arranged a reunion with his old university chums Callum and Darren at a remote lake. It’s not quite what they were expecting, and Darren has even brought along his new girlfriend.

But a lot of water has passed under the bridge since their college days of course, and as they strike out across the empty lake, the conversation takes them into choppier waters.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are reunited with their ‘League of Gentlemen’ companion Mark Gatiss, and joined by Diane Morgan.

The film is directed by Al Campbell and produced by Kim Crowther, and the Executive Producer is Adam Tandy.

Inside Number 9′, Series 7 launches on Wednesday 20th April, 10pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

