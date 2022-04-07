‘The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe’ starts Sunday on ITV

This Easter you won’t want to miss ‘The Thief’, His Wife and The Canoe’, which will air on four consecutive nights on ITV from Sunday 17th April 2022.

Monica Dolan and Eddie Marsan play Anne and John Darwin in the extraordinary and compelling real life drama. The series tells how John (Marsan) faked his own death to claim life insurance and avoid bankruptcy.

The series is written by acclaimed screenwriter Chris Lang, who comments:

“I am beyond delighted to be working with two of the finest actors of their generation. I have admired them both from afar for many years (not in a creepy way though) and cannot wait to see them bring Anne and John Darwin to life.”

The drama focuses on how Anne Darwin (Dolan) became complicit in her husband’s deception as she started to convince the world, their family and friends, the police and insurance companies, that he had gone missing in 2002 whilst canoeing off the coast of Seaton Carew in Cleveland, where the couple owned two large houses with panoramic views of the sea.

The deception was to take its toll on Anne who lied to their sons, Mark and Anthony, for five years whilst her husband, in the early days of the fraud, secretly lived in a bedsit next door to the home he shared with Anne. Devastated by the loss of their father, neither son had an inkling their parents were capable of such treachery. Anne and John Darwin eventually decided to leave Seaton Carew and move to Panama City to start a new life together before their secret was exposed by the discovery of an infamous photo of them posing in a Panama real estate office in July 2006.

At her trial Anne Darwin pleaded not guilty, arguing that she had been coerced into the plot by her husband, but the jury didn’t believe her. She and her husband were both jailed for more than 6 years.

The four-part drama was produced by Story Films, the company founded by three times BAFTA-winner David Nath (‘The Murder Detectives’, ‘Deceit’) and fellow award-winning director Peter Beard with Alison Sterling (‘The Windermere Children’) producing.

‘The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe’ was inspired by a memoir written by journalist David Leigh who was the first journalist to track down Anne as she was on the verge of setting up a new life in Panama.