Jackson Dean – ‘Greenbroke’ review

Rising star releases an exceptional debut album.

Published

Jackson Dean Greenbroke
Credit: David McClister

If you need me, ‘Don’t Come Lookin’ because I’ll have Jackson Dean’s debut album, ‘Greenbroke’, (released with Big Machine Records) on repeat!

The Maryland native has a delicious voice, like Travis Tritt rolled in molasses and invited to barbecue with TJ Osborne and Luke Combs in the desert. Dean’s older-than-his-age soul is laid bare across forty-minutes of the right kind of elusive; the leader board of favourites is in perpetual motion – the slow, square dance of ‘Don’t Take Much’ is my favourite, with its banjo echo.  No, wait, it’s the powerful ‘Fearless’ with ‘that’ acoustic.  No, hang on – my favourite is title track ‘Greenbroke’, referencing a horse that can only just be tamed.  And so I go, through each of the ten heartfelt stories of identity, family and love.  

Jackson Dean Greenbroke Review
Credit: Big Machine Records

No, the standout track is definitely the opener, ‘Don’t Come Lookin’, which steals my hearing and my heart, with that kick drum beat and effortless dust-kicker rhythm to killer lyrics, ‘blue skies ahead and bs behind…got nowhere to go, so I’m already there’.   I can imagine how magnificently this live chorus will ring around a room.

Then there’s ‘Love You Anymore’, the slow-tempo beach-infused, heart break song ‘wishing on all the wrong stars…wish I could find a way to get through the day without going through hell…wish I didn’t love you anymore.’ 

As you can see, there isn’t a bad track on the album, which is an expansion of Dean’s self-titled 2021 EP. The melodies whisper underneath Dean’s literal voice, and his songwriter voice – he co-wrote each of the ten tracks, with pen-scribing stalwarts of Nashville including Luke Dick (Greenbroke producer), Dan Tyminski, Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde; take me to this kind of Church!

With a full US tour scheduled for the rest of the year, including an appearance at Tortuga festival this month, here’s hoping for an inaugural 2023 Country to Country appearance in the UK.  In only two years Jackson Dean has grown to be an authentic, rising artist to watch.    

Tracklist: 1. Don’t Come Looking 2. Trailer Park 3. Fearless 4. Don’t Take Much 5. Superstitions 6. Love You Anymore  7. Red Light 8. Other Than Me 9. Wings 10. Greenbroke Record Label: Big Machine Records Buy ‘Greenbroke’ now

