Interview: Ray Wylie Hubbard takes us inside his latest album ‘Co-Starring Too’

At a very early stage in his career, Ray Wylie Hubbard wrote the classic song, ‘Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother’.

But his career is really more defined by a second phase that began in the 90s, after he had gotten clean and sober. He’s been making great albums consistently for more than 25 years, becoming one of the most respected figures in Americana, albeit not a household name.

That respect can be seen in the caliber of artists who worked with him on his last two albums, 2020’s ‘Co-Starring’ and this year’s ‘Co-Starring Too’. The albums contain collaborations with a variety of artists that come from genres as diverse as country, hard rock, heavy metal, and folk.

Ray Wylie was generous enough to spend some time with me recently, and we talked about that album, as well a few other subjects. Our conversation touched on finding success in the creative arts later in life, as well as the music and literature that he’s been enjoying recently.

Ray Wylie Hubbard’s ‘Co-Starring Too’ is available now via Big Machine Records.