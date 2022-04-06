Eagle Eye Drama bringing ‘Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures’ to the BBC

The BBC has commissioned ‘Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures’ from Eagle Eye Drama.

The landmark animated box set of hand-picked specials is based on six iconic best-selling books (‘Zagazoo’, ‘Loveykins’, ‘Jack and Nancy’, ‘Snuff’, ‘Angel Pavement’ and ‘Mrs Armitage on Wheels’) from one of Britain’s most illustrious and well-loved authors, Sir Quentin Blake.

‘Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures’ is a unique collection of six animated stories from the world-famous illustrator and master storyteller. An international bestseller for seven decades, 89-year-old Quentin Blake has written or illustrated over 500 books and his memorable works are loved across the world for their unique illustrations and joyful, captivating stories.

From Jack and Nancy’s exhilarating island adventure to Zagazoo’s hilariously off-beat antics, Loveykins’ extraordinary transformation to the zany inventions of the indomitable Mrs Armitage, these beautifully crafted and engaging stories of fun, friendship and adventure will provide an exclusive treat for BBC and iPlayer viewers delivering family entertainment at its very best.

Commissioned by BBC’s Head of Commissioning 7+ Sarah Muller, the programme will be produced by Eagle Eye Drama in co-production with Creative Conspiracy and in association with animation studios Spicy Acorn, Tchack and Kong.

The series will be directed by Gerrit Bekers and produced by Eagle Eye’s Creative Director for Animation Massimo Fenati and Executive Producer Tess Cuming, along with Creative Conspiracy’s Luc Van Driessche, with Eagle Eye Drama’s Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino overseeing the project.

Eagle Eye Drama’s Executive Producer Tess Cuming said:

“Sir Quentin Blake is one of the world’s most iconic and best-loved authors for readers of all ages and we are honoured to be working with him to bring this landmark box set of animations to life for BBC, and to be adding such a prestigious modern classic to our growing animation slate. Blake’s quirky, original and funny stories have been enjoyed by children and their families for decades and we’re delighted Eagle Eye along with our partners have this unique opportunity to bring them to the screen for the first-time capturing Blake’s iconic, inimitable style.”

Quentin Blake said:

“I am tremendously pleased to be working with Eagle Eye, who I’ve successfully teamed up with before, along with the BBC, on what will be the first ever series based on my work. It will be most enjoyable to see characters from some of my books jumping off the pages and onto the television screen.”

‘Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures’ will be distributed internationally by Aardman Animations.