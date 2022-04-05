Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Anomalia’ on All 4 this month

The Swiss series is your next binge-watch.

Published

Walter Presents: Anomalia
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing Swiss fantasy series ‘Anomalia’ to All 4 on 29th April 2022.

Created by Pierre Monnard and Pilar Anguita-MacKay, the series stars Natacha Regnier, Didier Bezace, Isabelle Caillat, Iannis Jaccoud, and Donovan Oberson.

Tormented characters and contrasting worlds that are spellbinding and sometimes frightening; ‘Anomalia’ is a fantasy series at the crossroads of science and faith.

Having recently separated from her husband, neurosurgeon Valérie Rossier moves back to her native region of Gruyère with her son Lucas. Upon taking up a new position at an exclusive clinic working under her former teacher and renowned professor Wassermann, strange events occur through which she gradually discovers her healing powers, starting with her believing she has run someone over.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Secrets are slowly revealed about her true heritage and her family’s tragic history. Can rectifying an error from the past influence the present?

Claude-Inga Barbey won Best Supporting Actress at the Schweizer Fernsehfilmpreis for her role as Bénédicte.

Walter Presents: ‘Anomalia’ will be available as a full boxset on All 4 from 29th April 2022.

                        

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Thomas Rhett 'Where We Started' Interview Thomas Rhett 'Where We Started' Interview

EF Country

Interview: Thomas Rhett Talks New Album ‘Where We Started’ & Reveals His Love for the 1950s

TR brings stripped-back summer vibes on his new album.

5 days ago
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Film

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ review

Sonic must face his greatest challenge yet - Knuckles the Echidna - in this fun, family adventure.

5 days ago
Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves

EF Country

Fancy Hagood & Kacey Musgraves Discuss Her Career, Her Thoughts on Country Music & What Her Most Important song is

Massive in-depth look behind the scenes of Kacey's career.

5 days ago
Jane Dunn Jane Dunn

Arts

Jane Dunn to release “Jane’s Patisserie: Celebrate!” in August

The baking favourite has a new book coming out.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you