Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World
Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World
Credit: Burning Bright Productions

TV

‘Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ preview – see Joanna riding with The Curves in Berlin

Watch a clip from the final episode of the series.

Published

Joanna Lumley‘s Great Cities of the World’ comes to an end tonight with the final episode on ITV.

In a newly-released clip, Joanna is in Berlin for the final episode of the series and decides there’s no better way to see the landmarks than with The Curves – Berlin’s all-female motorcycle club.

Tonight’s episode follows the past two weeks when Joanna has been to Paris and Rome on her travels.

During tonight’s episode Joanna visits Berlin including the Festival of Lights, an all-female motorcycle club and a replica of a western town, a famous photographer who documented life in Soviet-controlled East Berlin and finally Holocaust survivor, Frau Friedlander.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ is on tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Almost Paradise Almost Paradise

TV

Christian Kane’s ‘Almost Paradise’ to premiere on IMDb TV in April

The show has already been greenlit for a second season.

2 days ago
Michael Buble Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ review

The Canadian superstar is back with a gorgeous collection of songs.

6 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077

Games & Tech

Is ‘Cyberpunk’ finally living up to initial expectations?

Since the drama of their release, CD Projekt Red have worked hard to patch all of the issues.

7 days ago
Aretha with Ray Bryant Combo Aretha with Ray Bryant Combo

Music

Aretha Franklin – ‘Aretha with the Ray Bryant Combo’ vinyl review

The Queen of Soul's debut album has never sounded better.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you