‘Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ preview – see Joanna riding with The Curves in Berlin

‘Joanna Lumley‘s Great Cities of the World’ comes to an end tonight with the final episode on ITV.

In a newly-released clip, Joanna is in Berlin for the final episode of the series and decides there’s no better way to see the landmarks than with The Curves – Berlin’s all-female motorcycle club.

Tonight’s episode follows the past two weeks when Joanna has been to Paris and Rome on her travels.

During tonight’s episode Joanna visits Berlin including the Festival of Lights, an all-female motorcycle club and a replica of a western town, a famous photographer who documented life in Soviet-controlled East Berlin and finally Holocaust survivor, Frau Friedlander.

‘Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ is on tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.