Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Competitions

Win a copy of Thomas Rhett’s ‘Where We Started’ on vinyl

We’ve got one copy of the new album to give away.

Published

Thomas Rhett - Where We Started
Credit: Valory Music Co.

Country superstar Thomas Rhett releases his brand-new album ‘Where We Started’ today.

The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Country Again: Side A’, the album features the singles ‘Angels’ and ‘Church Boots’. Released by Valory Music Co. the album features collaborations with Tyler Hubbard & Russell Dickerson (‘Death Row’) and Katy Perry (‘Where We Started’).

‘Where We Started’ is Rhett’s sixth studio album and it was produced by Dan Huff with co-producers Jesse Frasure and Matt Dragstream.

Read our interview with Thomas about the album

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For a chance to win a copy of ‘Where We Started’ on vinyl, enter below… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 21st April 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 18.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Almost Paradise Almost Paradise

TV

Christian Kane’s ‘Almost Paradise’ to premiere on IMDb TV in April

The show has already been greenlit for a second season.

3 days ago
Aretha with Ray Bryant Combo Aretha with Ray Bryant Combo

Music

Aretha Franklin – ‘Aretha with the Ray Bryant Combo’ vinyl review

The Queen of Soul's debut album has never sounded better.

7 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

Pixel Update Now Live In Pet Sim X

Features new pets, new worlds and more!

5 days ago
Christina Perri Christina Perri

Music

Christina Perri releases new single ‘evergone’

The singer's personal new single has arrived.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you