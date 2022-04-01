Win a copy of Thomas Rhett’s ‘Where We Started’ on vinyl

Country superstar Thomas Rhett releases his brand-new album ‘Where We Started’ today.

The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Country Again: Side A’, the album features the singles ‘Angels’ and ‘Church Boots’. Released by Valory Music Co. the album features collaborations with Tyler Hubbard & Russell Dickerson (‘Death Row’) and Katy Perry (‘Where We Started’).

‘Where We Started’ is Rhett’s sixth studio album and it was produced by Dan Huff with co-producers Jesse Frasure and Matt Dragstream.

Read our interview with Thomas about the album

For a chance to win a copy of ‘Where We Started’ on vinyl, enter below… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 21st April 2022.

