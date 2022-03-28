Pre-Order or Pre-Save Dylan Scott’s New Album ‘Livin My Best Life’

Dylan Scott has been an artist on the rise for a while now. He recently released the title track of his forthcoming album ‘Livin My Best Life’ for fans to get a taste and you can listen to that song on multiple platforms right here: https://dylanscott.lnk.to/LivinMyBestLife

Autographed CD and double vinyl pre-orders are available at www.dylanscottcountry.com

‘Livin’ My Best Life’ is the follow-up to Scott’s ‘Nothing To Do Town’ EP. Produced by Will Weatherly, Matt Alderman, Jim Ed Norman, Curt Gibbs and Mark Holman, the new record delivers a personal set filled with the backroads, barstools and church pews that defined the Louisiana native’s youth.

The singer/songwriter co-penned eight of the album’s 16 selections, whose credits boast an all-star lineup of writers like HARDY, Ashley Gorley and more. Notable highlights include the Top 30 and climbing, fiery heartbreak single ‘New Truck,’ unifying anthem ‘In Our Blood (feat. Jimmie Allen)’ and No. 1 hit ‘Nobody.’

Credit: Curb Records

The track list for ‘Livin’ My Best Life’ is:

1. ‘New Truck’

Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson, Ashley Gorley

2. ‘Amen To That’

James McNair, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman, Morgan Wallen

3. ‘Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl)’

Dylan Scott, Josh Melton, Dallas Wilson, Matt Alderman

4. ‘In Our Blood (feat. Jimmie Allen)’

David Fanning, Brad Rempel, Matt McGinn

5. ‘Static’

Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson

6. ‘Lay Down With You’

Dylan Scott, Matt Alderman, Dallas Davidson

7. ‘Boy I Was Back Then’

Dylan Scott, Matt Alderman, Thomas Archer

8. ‘Livin’ My Best Life’

Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Thomas Rhett, Corey Crowder

9. ‘Killin’ Some Time’

Dylan Scott, James McNair, Matt Alderman, Mark Holman

10. ‘Ain’t Much Left Of Me’

Dylan Scott, Taylor Phillips, Matt Alderman, Cole Taylor

11. ‘Leave Her Alone’

Dallas Wilson, Ernest K Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny

12. ‘Tough’

Cameron Bedell, Emily Landis, Claire Douglas

13. ‘Hell Outta Me’

Tommy Cecil, Matt Alderman, Kelsey Hart

14. ‘Nobody’

Dylan Scott, Matt Alderman, Dallas Wilson

15. ‘Good Times Go By Too Fast’

Matt Alderman, Dylan Scott, Will Weatherly

16. ‘Nothing To Do Town’

Dylan Scott, John Taylor, Matt Alderman