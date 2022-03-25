Interview: Adam Sanders opens up about new EP ‘I Wanna Be Somebody’

Songwriter Adam Sanders has penned hits for the likes of Cole Swindell, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Dustin Lynch, and now he’s stepping into the artist spotlight.

Today Sanders released his new EP ‘I Wanna Be Somebody’, which includes the current single ‘Good Day To Fly’. It’s a chance for fans to see what he can do as an artist in his own right, and of course his songwriting absolutely shines.

I spoke to Adam to find out more about the EP, talk about his collaborators and find out which song that he’s written is his favourite…

You’ve released your new EP ‘I Wanna Be Somebody’ today. What can your fans expect from it?

I think this EP shows a lot of depth for me as an artist. Our current single, “Good Day to Fly” is a song I wrote about my grandpa who passed away February 2021. It’s certainly a subject that is new for me as a singer/songwriter. Our title track to the EP, “I Wanna Be Somebody” is also a song conceptually that is new for me. To me, the song serves as a reminder that no matter how far my music goals and dreams take me, to always know my roots and values as a person.

You worked with a fantastic array of fellow songwriters for this project. How did those collaborations come about and what was the process of making the record like?

Yes, all of these songwriters apart of this EP project are top notch in my book and I’m happy to have them in my corner! It’s an honor to be in a place where they believe in me as an artist and are writing with me in mind for releasing the songs, unlike in the past when I was still growing as an artist where it was the thought process by all of us to pitch the songs to more established artists first, then I would cut them if no one picked them up.

Which of your collaborators is your favourite to work with and why?

I would say “Good Day To Fly” is for sure my favorite collab off of this EP. The title was inspired by a conversation my dad and uncle had the day my grandpa passed away. My dad said to my uncle, “He sure picked a good day to fly didn’t he” as they watched the sun go down in Jacksonville, FL. Immediately, when my uncle told me this, I knew it was a song. So a few weeks later I was headed in to write with my buddies Blake Bollinger and Jordan Rowe and the idea was very heavy on my heart. I asked them if they would be willing to walk down this road of trying to write something to honor my grandpa’s memory, and 45 mins later, we had “Good Day To Fly.”

As a songwriter, you’ve written hits for the likes of Dustin Lynch and Cole Swindell. What’s been your favourite one?

It’s so hard to pick a favorite as songs are like your children, they all have a special place… But if I had to pick one, it would be my first #1 “Aint Worth The Whiskey” that I wrote with Cole Swindell who also released it as an artist. We were a couple of nobodies when we wrote it and it was the song that really got things rolling for me as a songwriter in Nashville.

When you’ve had so much success as a songwriter, is it nerve-wracking to put yourself in the spotlight as a solo artist?

No, not at all. I moved to Nashville to be an artist and it’s been the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do in life. Songwriting was just my way to get my foot in the door and has been what has fueled my artist career from the beginning.

How old were you when you realised you wanted to make music and when did you write your first song?

I started singing literally before I could talk. It’s all I’ve ever known. I wrote my first song when I was 12-years-old with my dad.

When can your fans see you playing the new material live?

We will hopefully be back in full swing this year and will kick up this summer. And I cannot wait!

What other plans do you have for the rest of 2022?

We have a ton of new music coming this year. The most I’ve ever put out in a years time, so get ready!

Adam Sanders’ new EP ‘I Wanna Be Somebody’ is available now. Watch the video for ‘Good Day To Fly’ below: