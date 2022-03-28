LeAnn Rimes Headlines a CMT Crossroads Show with Some Very Special Female Guests!

CMT today revealed international, multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes will headline an upcoming installment of “CMT Crossroads.” Featuring an amazing lineup of female talent: Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton, the event celebrates Rimes’ 25th career anniversary. It will premiere Thursday, April 14th at 8p/7c exclusively on CMT. Grab a sneak peek look at ‘One Way Ticket’ in the video above.

“It was such a magical and surreal experience, celebrating the past 25 years of my music as a full installment of ‘CMT Crossroads.’ And to share the stage with women who are each, so unique and truly standing in their own magnificence, to get to hear firsthand how I have, in some special way, influenced their artistry… it was humbling and special,” said LeAnn Rimes when asked about the event.

“CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends” will premiere during the first-ever CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK, featuring all-new original programming culminating with the “CMT Music Awards Extended Cut” featuring 30 extra minutes of bonus content and performances on Friday, April 15th at 8p/7c. Additional details on the week-long CMT programming event to be announced at a later date.