Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

LeAnn Rimes CMT Crossroads

EF Country

LeAnn Rimes Headlines a CMT Crossroads Show with Some Very Special Female Guests!

An amazing all-female CMT show.

Published

CMT today revealed international, multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes will headline an upcoming installment of “CMT Crossroads.” Featuring an amazing lineup of female talent: Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton, the event celebrates Rimes’ 25th career anniversary. It will premiere Thursday, April 14th at 8p/7c exclusively on CMT. Grab a sneak peek look at ‘One Way Ticket’ in the video above.

“It was such a magical and surreal experience, celebrating the past 25 years of my music as a full installment of ‘CMT Crossroads.’ And to share the stage with women who are each, so unique and truly standing in their own magnificence, to get to hear firsthand how I have, in some special way, influenced their artistry… it was humbling and special,” said LeAnn Rimes when asked about the event.

“CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends” will premiere during the first-ever CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK, featuring all-new original programming culminating with the “CMT Music Awards Extended Cut” featuring 30 extra minutes of bonus content and performances on Friday, April 15th at 8p/7c. Additional details on the week-long CMT programming event to be announced at a later date. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Michael Buble Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ review

The Canadian superstar is back with a gorgeous collection of songs.

4 days ago
The Folio Society Wyndham The Folio Society Wyndham

Arts

John Wyndham – ‘The Wyndham Collection’ the Folio Society Edition review

'The Day of the Triffids', 'The Midwich Cuckoos' and 'The Chrysalids' are released together.

6 days ago
Jurassic Park Microgaming Jurassic Park Microgaming

Games & Tech

Why is Microgaming increasingly so popular in 2022?

Let's explore some possible answers.

6 days ago
Broadcast Signal Intrusion Broadcast Signal Intrusion

Film

‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’ review

An archivist uncovers a conspiracy series linked to sinister broadcasts.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you