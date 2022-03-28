Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Ashley Cooke Signs a Record Deal With Big Loud & Teases A Duet with Brett Young

Rising Country Singer Takes the Next Steps

Published

Ashley Cooke
Credit: Destiny Keller

We are delighted to learn that one of our favourite up and coming artists Ashley Cooke has signed a co-venture record deal with Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music. Under the new deal, Cooke will be represented by Big Loud / Back Blocks Music for both label and publishing. In August 2021, Cooke released her debut project titled ‘Already Drank That Beer’ that included cuts from Nashville’s hottest songwriters and a feature from 2021 ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen.

“From the second I walked into Big Loud, it felt like home. They met me where I was, recognizing all I had built independently while also showing me how they could pour gasoline on the fire that had already started,” shares Cooke. “Getting to partner with not only Big Loud but also my champion since day 1, Rakiyah Marshall/Back Blocks, is an absolute dream team and I couldn’t be more excited and confident to be joining the roster.”

Ashley Cooke Signs With Big Loud
Credit: Chris Hornbuckle


Now, in partnership with Big Loud and Back Blocks Music, Cooke prepares to release music throughout the year, recently teasing an all-new duet of “Never Til Now” alongside Country superstar Brett Young. 

For more information: www.ashleycooke.com and keep up with her on InstagramTikTok and YouTube.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Michael Buble Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ review

The Canadian superstar is back with a gorgeous collection of songs.

4 days ago
The Folio Society Wyndham The Folio Society Wyndham

Arts

John Wyndham – ‘The Wyndham Collection’ the Folio Society Edition review

'The Day of the Triffids', 'The Midwich Cuckoos' and 'The Chrysalids' are released together.

6 days ago
Jurassic Park Microgaming Jurassic Park Microgaming

Games & Tech

Why is Microgaming increasingly so popular in 2022?

Let's explore some possible answers.

6 days ago
Broadcast Signal Intrusion Broadcast Signal Intrusion

Film

‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’ review

An archivist uncovers a conspiracy series linked to sinister broadcasts.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you