Ashley Cooke Signs a Record Deal With Big Loud & Teases A Duet with Brett Young

We are delighted to learn that one of our favourite up and coming artists Ashley Cooke has signed a co-venture record deal with Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music. Under the new deal, Cooke will be represented by Big Loud / Back Blocks Music for both label and publishing. In August 2021, Cooke released her debut project titled ‘Already Drank That Beer’ that included cuts from Nashville’s hottest songwriters and a feature from 2021 ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen.



“From the second I walked into Big Loud, it felt like home. They met me where I was, recognizing all I had built independently while also showing me how they could pour gasoline on the fire that had already started,” shares Cooke. “Getting to partner with not only Big Loud but also my champion since day 1, Rakiyah Marshall/Back Blocks, is an absolute dream team and I couldn’t be more excited and confident to be joining the roster.”

Credit: Chris Hornbuckle



Now, in partnership with Big Loud and Back Blocks Music, Cooke prepares to release music throughout the year, recently teasing an all-new duet of “Never Til Now” alongside Country superstar Brett Young.



For more information: www.ashleycooke.com and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.