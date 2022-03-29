Lee Brice Announces Huge ‘Label Me Proud’ Tour

One of Country music’s biggest names and Grammy nominated artist, Lee Brice, has announced he will be headlining his highly awaited ‘Label Me Proud Tour’. We were hoping to see Brice here in the UK but the pandemic meant the cancellation of two separate tours so UK fans are still waiting for dates.

Kicking off this June, Brice will bring his show to 23 cities, performing for all the fans who have been clamuoring for live music again the way only Brice can do it – by throwing one hell of a party!

“Man, it feels good to announce this tour! It’s been a while since we’ve all been back out on the road and to have my good buddies, Michael Ray and Jackson Dean, join me is a blessing,” says Brice. “Can’t wait to be back in all these places I’ve grown to love over the years with fans that are bar none the best ones out there! See y’all this summer!”

Taking Michael Ray and Jackson Dean out on the road is a stroke of genius for Brice. Ray is a charismatic live performer with a recent number one behind him and Jackson Dean has released one of the strongest albums of the year in ‘Greenbroke’ so it will be a raucous, bombastic show full of soul. Tyler Farr and Tim Montana are also making select appearances out on the tour too.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Credit: Keren Holguin

Label Me Proud Tour Dates:

6.2.22 Hampton Beach, NH Casino Ballroom*

6.3.22 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

6.9.22 Kearney, NE Viaero Center*

6.11.22 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park*

6.16.22 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater**

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

6.17.22 Ft. Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum**

6.18.22 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre**

7.8.22 Washington, D.C. The Anthem***

8.11.22 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center*

8.12.22 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

8.13.22 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater*

8.25.22 Huntington, WV Mountain Health Arena*

8.26.22 Johnson City, TN Freedom Hall Civic Center*

8.27.22 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial*

9.8.22 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion*

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

9.9.22 Youngstown, OH Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre*

9.10.22 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater*

9.15.22 Cape Girardeau, MO Show Me Center*

9.16.22 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion*

9.17.22 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

9.22.22 Jonesboro, AR First National Bank Arena*

9.23.22 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena*

9.24.22 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre*

*Michael Ray & Jackson Dean

**Michael Ray & Tim Montana

***Tyler Farr & Jackson Dean

Public on-sale for the ‘Label Me Proud Tour’ available Friday, April 1st at 10:00am (local time) at LeeBrice.com and MichaelRayMusic.com.