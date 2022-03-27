Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Pixel Update Now Live In Pet Sim X

Features new pets, new worlds and more!

Published

Pet Simulator X
Credit: Big Games

Hot on the heels of the sale of the Dog and Dragon plushies, which sold out in twenty minutes!, comes the brand new Pixel Update in Pet Simulator X. This new update adds new worlds to explore, pets to hatch and of course a new exclusive egg.

To get to the Pixel World you will need to travel through the void area. Inside the void, you’ll find a pixelated cannon, trigger this and you will get shot over to the new zone. There are four new pixel worlds in total which can be unlocked using rainbow coins. The zones themselves are nice and colourful but do just appear to be pixelated versions of existing worlds.

Watch our video on the Pixel Update below:

There are three new eggs in total and once again the new pets seem to be rehashes of existing pets, just in an 8-bit style.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Finally, we have the new exclusive egg which will give players a chance of hatching two new huge pets which is a first for these premium eggs. There is a 1.5% chance of hatching a huge pony and a 0.5% of hatching a huge storm dragon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Michael Buble Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ review

The Canadian superstar is back with a gorgeous collection of songs.

2 days ago
WWE 2K22 WWE 2K22

Games & Tech

WWE 2K22 Review

Out now across most systems.

6 days ago
Douglas Stuart Douglas Stuart

Arts

Douglas Stuart’s new book ‘Young Mungo’ is coming in April

The Booker Prize winner's new book is released next month.

6 days ago
Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Carrie Underwood returns with new single ‘Ghost Story’

The Country superstar is back with new music.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you