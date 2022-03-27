Pixel Update Now Live In Pet Sim X

Hot on the heels of the sale of the Dog and Dragon plushies, which sold out in twenty minutes!, comes the brand new Pixel Update in Pet Simulator X. This new update adds new worlds to explore, pets to hatch and of course a new exclusive egg.

To get to the Pixel World you will need to travel through the void area. Inside the void, you’ll find a pixelated cannon, trigger this and you will get shot over to the new zone. There are four new pixel worlds in total which can be unlocked using rainbow coins. The zones themselves are nice and colourful but do just appear to be pixelated versions of existing worlds.

Watch our video on the Pixel Update below:

There are three new eggs in total and once again the new pets seem to be rehashes of existing pets, just in an 8-bit style.

Finally, we have the new exclusive egg which will give players a chance of hatching two new huge pets which is a first for these premium eggs. There is a 1.5% chance of hatching a huge pony and a 0.5% of hatching a huge storm dragon.