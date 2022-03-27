‘Forever Skies’: Watch the extended gameplay trailer

Far From Home has released an extended gameplay trailer for Forever Skies at the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase. The new trailer, which can be seen above, showcases more secrets of the upcoming sci-fi action survival game.

Far From Home’s new trailer follows Forever Skies main protagonist; a lone scientist, desperately searching for answers in the aftermath of an ecological disaster in which civilization, as we know it on Earth, has been completely destroyed. Both on foot and in their fully adaptable airship, players must explore ruins above and below the dust in this strange new world, collecting samples and hunting for specific virus strains to find a cure for what remains of humanity, currently displaced in Earth’s orbit. Credit: Far From Home

New Scientific technology, particularly the use of nanobot repair systems and advances in biology and biotechnology, will aid players on their journey. But the surface has become a dangerous and inhospitable environment in humanity’s absence. Evolved Fauna and Flora and curious new microorganisms have emerged, making humans now alien to their home planet.

Gamers can look forward to verticality in gameplay in Forever Skies as they are tasked with reaching specific locations, however treacherous, both above and below the dust cloud. They will also be challenged further by Forever Skies dynamic weather system, often unforgiving and unpredictable. Credit: Far From Home

Complete with full building and damage systems, the high-tech, customisable airship will be essential to players in Forever Skies. Not only as the most efficient mode of transport; it will also provide shelter and be a laboratory for conducting research, growing food and crafting tools for survival.

In response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Far From Home have been working closely with local game development studios on-the-ground in Wrocław as well as national Polish charity, Polish Humanitarian Action, providing essential support to Ukrainian refugees.

Forever Skies is heading to Steam Early Access in 2022 with consoles to follow.