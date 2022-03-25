Riley Green Releases New Live Album ‘We Out Here’

Riley Green has surprised fans with a live album release entitled ‘We Out Here’ today (March 25th).

Raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music, Green learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall and this is the vibe that he is trying to capture on this live release that he describes as being “Drinks-in-the-air Nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate,”

Next week, Riley Green also features on one of the best tracks on Thomas Rhett’s forthcoming ‘Were We Started’ album on the excellent track ‘Half of Me’ so watch out for that too.

TRACKLIST:

Different ‘Round Here (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton Get That Man A Beer (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Jonathan Singleton, Channing Wilson If It Wasn’t For Trucks (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana Put ‘Em On Mine (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Wyatt McCubbin, Jonathan Singleton Georgia Time (Live) | Written by Riley Green When She Comes Home Tonight (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Jordan Fletcher, Ryan Nelson I Wish Grandpas Never Died (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Lendon Bonds, Buford Green Hell Of A Way To Go (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin That’s My Dixie (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Randy Montana There Was This Girl (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Erik Dylan Dixieland Delight (Live) | Written by Ronnie Rogers

