Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Riley Green Releases New Live Album ‘We Out Here’

11 tracks of Green’s inimitable live show performances

Published

Creator: Jamie McCarthy Credit: Getty Images

Riley Green has surprised fans with a live album release entitled ‘We Out Here’ today (March 25th).

Raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music, Green learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall and this is the vibe that he is trying to capture on this live release that he describes as being “Drinks-in-the-air Nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate,” 

Next week, Riley Green also features on one of the best tracks on Thomas Rhett’s forthcoming ‘Were We Started’ album on the excellent track ‘Half of Me’ so watch out for that too.

TRACKLIST:

  1. Different ‘Round Here (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton
  2. Get That Man A Beer (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Jonathan Singleton, Channing Wilson
  3. If It Wasn’t For Trucks (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana
  4. Put ‘Em On Mine (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Wyatt McCubbin, Jonathan Singleton
  5. Georgia Time (Live) | Written by Riley Green
  6. When She Comes Home Tonight (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Jordan Fletcher, Ryan Nelson
  7. I Wish Grandpas Never Died (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Lendon Bonds, Buford Green
  8. Hell Of A Way To Go (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin
  9. That’s My Dixie (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Randy Montana
  10. There Was This Girl (Live) | Written by Riley Green, Erik Dylan
  11. Dixieland Delight (Live)Written by Ronnie Rogers

To Find out more about Riley Green click here: https://www.rileygreenmusic.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Clifford The Big Red Dog Clifford The Big Red Dog

Film

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Blu-ray review

The much-loved book series gets a big screen outing.

5 days ago
WWE 2K22 WWE 2K22

Games & Tech

WWE 2K22 Review

Out now across most systems.

4 days ago
Douglas Stuart Douglas Stuart

Arts

Douglas Stuart’s new book ‘Young Mungo’ is coming in April

The Booker Prize winner's new book is released next month.

4 days ago
Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Carrie Underwood returns with new single ‘Ghost Story’

The Country superstar is back with new music.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you