Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World

TV

‘Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ – Joanna gets advice on how to be Parisian in new clip

The actress gets tips from comedian Olivier Giraud.

Published

Joanna Lumley‘s Great Cities of the World’ begins tonight on ITV and we’ve got a clip for you to enjoy.

In the clip, Lumley is in Paris where she meets comedian Olivier Giraud in a street cafe, for some tips on how to convince the locals she is a true Parisian. Will she succeed? Watch the clip at the top of this article to find out.

In tonight’s first episode Lumley sets out to discover the secret to the Parisian’s effortlessly cool exterior and passionate belief in freedom and individuality.

She says: “When I used to come over to Paris in the sixties as a young model, I found the Parisian spirit of nonchalance and confidence intoxicating. I’d come over for a photoshoot, stay a couple of days in a cheap hotel and just soak it all in. I love it here.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the three-part series, Lumley will also visit Rome and Berlin.

‘Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ is on tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Madonna in 'Evita' Madonna in 'Evita'

Film

5 films that prove Madonna can act

The Queen of Pop can act, despite what her critics tell you.

5 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Justified Justin Timberlake - Justified

Music

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Justified’ turns 20 this year – we rank all the songs on the record

The album that made the singer a global sensation is 20 later this year.

4 days ago
Brandy Brandy

Music

5 Brandy songs that should have been singles

We select five songs from the singer's catalogue that should have been singles.

5 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Reveal All the Pets From The New Woodland Egg

Less than 24 hours to go!

20 hours ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you