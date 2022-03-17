‘Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ – Joanna gets advice on how to be Parisian in new clip

‘Joanna Lumley‘s Great Cities of the World’ begins tonight on ITV and we’ve got a clip for you to enjoy.

In the clip, Lumley is in Paris where she meets comedian Olivier Giraud in a street cafe, for some tips on how to convince the locals she is a true Parisian. Will she succeed? Watch the clip at the top of this article to find out.

In tonight’s first episode Lumley sets out to discover the secret to the Parisian’s effortlessly cool exterior and passionate belief in freedom and individuality.

She says: “When I used to come over to Paris in the sixties as a young model, I found the Parisian spirit of nonchalance and confidence intoxicating. I’d come over for a photoshoot, stay a couple of days in a cheap hotel and just soak it all in. I love it here.”

During the three-part series, Lumley will also visit Rome and Berlin.

‘Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ is on tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.