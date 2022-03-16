‘Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing’ tour to open in June

Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for a treat as ‘Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing’ will be touring the UK starting in June.

The 35-date tour will open on 22nd June at Tunbridge Wells’ Assembly Halls and tickets are now on sale.

The new touring show will feature ‘Strictly’ 2020 finalist and ‘EastEnders’ star Maisie Smith, together with ‘Strictly’ 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson. They will be joined by the incredible ‘Strictly’ professional dancers Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.

Live music will be performed by The Wanted’s Max George, who competed in the 2020 series of the smash hit BBC One show.

Maisie Smith says: “I’m very excited to continue my ‘Strictly’ journey once more. Especially as this show will be very different from the arena tour. And to be giving audiences a unique glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at the ‘Strictly’ TV show is a real treat.“

Rhys Stephenson says: “I have absolutely loved every moment of my ‘Strictly’ experience so far, so I’m thrilled to be appearing in ‘Strictly Presents’. I can’t wait to dance again and give fans an insight into my dancing journey on the show.“

Max George says: “I can’t wait to tour with ‘Strictly’ again, as I had such a blast on the arena tour. Although this time I’ll mainly be singing, I’m sure it won’t take too much to get me back on the dancefloor every night! See you there.”

‘Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing’ will give audiences a chance to go behind the glitterball and into the wonderful sparkly world of Strictly – with the celebrities and professional dancers giving a unique insight into the TV show via stunning choreography and fascinating storytelling.

‘Strictly Presents’ audiences will also find out how it really feels to be in the dreaded dance off; just how long it takes to create the incredible dance routines – from the first day of learning the choreography, right through to the TV show performance, and how the amazing ‘theme weeks’ are produced, as the celebrities and pros recreate some of their favourite moments from the movies, musicals and Halloween weeks.

The show will be directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife and dance partner Gordana Grandosek.

Find information on tickets and the full list of dates at StrictlyPresents.com.