Ms. Marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios

TV

‘Ms. Marvel’ – trailer and poster debut for the upcoming series

The new series will debut in June.

Published

Disney+ has released the trailer and poster for Marvel Studios’ ‘Ms. Marvel’.

The series will launch exclusively on the streaming service on 8th June 2022 and the trailer gives viewers a first look at the MCU’s newest Super Hero as she tries to balance high-school life, her family and her emerging super powers. 

Marvel Studios’ ‘Ms. Marvel’ is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right? 

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.  Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.   

Take a look at the poster below:

Ms. Marvel
