Watch: Tyler Dial releases new single “Runnin’ Downhill”

Country singer-songwriter Tyler Dial has released his new single “Runnin’ Downhill”, his first for Virgin Music.

Available to stream and download now, the song was co-penned by Dial with Melissa Fuller, David Hodges, and Mike Robinson, and it was produced by Andy Skib.

“The initial inspiration for ‘Runnin’ Downhill’ came from a chapter in Matthew McConaughey’s memoir, which was about the idea of carpe diem – but don’t go too fast and trip yourself,” shares Dial. “My take on that is about having fun, seizing the day, and living hard – but you ‘better hold on to your hat when you’re runnin’ downhill.’ I had always wanted to write a song like the Eagles’ ‘Life in the Fast Lane,’ and ‘Runnin’ Downhill’ is that sort of fun, rockin’ cautionary tale, an ideal show opener. Once we finished the song, we were so psyched that we went to get my first tattoo – and David [Hodges] even paid for it!”

Talking about signing to Virgin Music, Dial shares:

“This is a moment that I’ve been dreaming about and working towards my whole life,” Dial admits. “I feel so lucky to be a part of this team – Virgin Music, Make Wake Artists, Top 5 Music Publishing, and WME – who not only understand my vision, but have the same passion for my music as I do. I couldn’t imagine working with any other group of people and am so grateful for their support!”

Dial has already amassed more than 5 million global streams and he has new music coming soon.