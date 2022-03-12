Connect with us

Morgan Wade returning to UK in June for debut headline tour

Find out when you can see the breakout star this summer.

Published

Morgan Wade
Credit: David McClister

Morgan Wade got plenty of attention when she performed at C2C: Country to Country in London last night and she’s already planning to return in June.

The breakout star will perform her first UK headline tour in support of her debut album ‘Reckless’. She will play The Garage, London on 21st June, Glasgow’s Oran Mor on 23rd June and Manchester Academy 3 on 24th June.

Wade has captured the hearts of fans and critics around the world with her debut album ‘Reckless’. Signing to Sony Music this year, the new deluxe edition of the album was Radio 2’s Album Of The Week upon its release.

Hit single ‘Wilder Days’ was also championed as Record Of The Week and has became an A-List mainstay at the station for well over a month, along with radio play across many other UK stations.
 
The full list of dates is:

21st – London, The Garage
23rd – Glasgow, Oran Mor
24th – Manchester, Academy 3

Tickets are available on O2 presale from 9am on March 15th, Live Nation presale at 9am on March 16th, and general sale at 9am on March 17th. Tickets will be available from livenation.co.uk

