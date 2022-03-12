Tenille Townes announces new EP ‘Masquerades’ and October UK tour

Canadian Country singer-songwriter Tenille Townes will release her new EP ‘Masquerades’ on 22nd April via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville in partnership with RCA Records.

The EP will feature ‘When’s It Gonna Happen’, which was released in January following an outpouring on fan support on social media. Townes performed the song on the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday 7th March.

Townes will also return to the UK in October for a headline run, some of which is part of the UK Country Music Week. She will perform in London, Glasgow, Bristol and Manchester before heading off to Berlin and Hamburg.

Currently in the UK for C2C: Country to Country, Townes is due to perform at London’s O2 Arena today.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The full list of dates for Townes October tour are:

17th October – Oran Mor, Glasgow, UK

18th October – The Fleece, Bristol, UK

19th October – Scala, London, UK

20th October – Gorilla, Manchester, UK

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

24th October – Privateclub, Berlin, DE

25th October – Häken, Hamburg, DE