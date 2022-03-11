Connect with us

Russell Dickerson heading back to the UK for a headline tour in October

The Country chart-topper will be back in the autumn.

Published

Russell Dickerson
Credit: Spencer Combs

Russell Dickerson is currently in the UK to perform at C2C: Country to Country this weekend and he’ll be back for a headline tour in October.

The run of dates includes a show at London’s Electric Ballroom on 12th October.

Currently in the middle of his US ‘All Yours, All Night’ headline run, which included sold-out dates at New York’s Irving Plaza and Nashville’s iconic venue The Ryman, the UK tour comes in celebration of his acclaimed 2020 sophomore album ‘Southern Symphony’ and follows ‘She Likes It’, Russell’s cross-genre collaboration with Jake Scott.  

“It’s time to take the All Yours All Night Tour WORLDWIDE!!! I can’t wait to turn up with all my U.K. and Irish fam this fall!” Dickerson said of the dates. 

The full list of dates is:

October

Tues 11th – Bristol, Thekla
Weds 12th – London, Electric Ballroom
Fri 14th – Glasgow, St. Luke’s
Sat 15th – Manchester, Academy 2
Sun 16th – Belfast, Empire Music Hall
Tues 18th – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
Weds 19th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

General tickets will go on-sale on Wednesday 16th March at 9am GMT.

