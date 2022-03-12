Miranda Lambert to release new album ‘Palomino’ in April

Miranda Lambert has announced that her 15-track new album ‘Palomino’ will be released on 29th April 2022.

“The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career,” says Lambert. “Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time let’s get out to the country and see what happens. The first one we wrote was ‘Tourist’ and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”

Her first solo album since 2019’s GRAMMY-winning ‘Wildcard’, ‘Palomino’ sees Lambert tapping longtime songwriting collaborators Luke Dick (Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves) and Jon Randall (Emmylou Harris, Dierks Bentley) to co-produce with her. The album features an unexpected collaboration with The B-52s on ‘Music City Queen’.

“Unthinkable things coming together,” marvels Lambert. “When Natalie, who is such a bad ass singer and the kind of person who raises the cool in every room, started singing ‘Rollin’ on the river…,’ we were all like, ‘What if the B-52s sing on this?’ They loved the song. They Zoomed in with Luke and Jon and sang their part, which gives me so much joy. I missed their Zoom, ‘cause I was on a plane; but to ZOOM the B-52s into your record? Yes, please.”

Credit: Sony Music CMG

The track listing for ‘Palomino’ is:

1. Actin’ Up (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Jon Randall)

2. Scenes (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

3. In His Arms (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

4. Geraldene (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

5. Tourist (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

6. Music City Queen feat. The B-52’s (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

7. Strange (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

8. Wandering Spirit (Mick Jagger, James Rippeto)

9. I’ll Be Lovin’ You (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Jon Randall)

10. That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

11. Country Money (Miranda Lambert, Aaron Raitiere, Mikey Reaves)

12. If I Was a Cowboy (Miranda Lambert, Jesse Frasure)

13. Waxahachie (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

14. Pursuit of Happiness (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

15. Carousel (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)