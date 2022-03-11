‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: the action-packed teaser trailer is here

The teaser trailer for Disney+’s upcoming ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series has arrived.

The series, which debuts on 25th May 2022 on the streaming platform, begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.