Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Crimson Rivers’ season 3 on More4 this month

The hit series is back later this month.

Published

Walter Presents: The Crimson Rivers season 3
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing ‘The Crimson Rivers’ season 3 to More4 every Friday for 7 weeks starting from 25th March 2022 at 9pm.

The series stars Olivier Marchal and Erika Sante as Detective Pierre Niémans and his partner Camille Delauney. The third season will kick off with a double episode as they investigate a series of gruesome murders in remote regions of France.  

In season 3, the detectives are confronted with more complex cases of atrocious brutality. They discover a horrific double murder in the church of a small Belgian village which takes them to the sinister world of neo-pagan rituals and leather tannery.

The duo tracks down a serial killer who chooses his next victim based on the order of the zodiac calendar. They must also stop a psychopath threatening to infest all of Paris with a deadly plague.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And when an inmate is severely injured and Niémans ends up on the other side of the prison wall, Delauney must risk everything to rescue her mentor. Will their bond remain strong enough to keep their sanity?

The series is based on the 2000 blockbuster of the same name (starring Vincent Cassel and Jean Reno), and comes from Luc Besson’s production company Europacorp. It is created by Jean-Christophe Grangé.

Walter Presents: ‘The Crimson Rivers’ season 3 will air on More4 on Fridays from 25th March 2022 at 9pm. Episodes will be available on Walter Presents via All 4 each week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Alexander Lincoln Alexander Lincoln

Film

Interview: Alexander Lincoln opens up about new film ‘In From The Side’

The actor also talks about moving on from 'Emmerdale'.

4 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Add Vehicle Dealership Update

Update live in game now!

6 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

Pet Simulator X Announces Release Date For New Dragon And Dog Plushies

Wil you be lucky enough to get one before they sell out?

6 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

Pet Simulator X Mastery Update Is Now Live

Become a master to unlock new perks.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you