‘Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ starts on ITV next week

Joanna Lumley is exploring some of the most iconic cities in the world for her new ITV series ‘Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’, which starts on Thursday 17th March 2022.

The series will see Lumley visiting Paris, Rome and Berlin. She will be heading off the beaten track to explore and capture the secret delights of these magnificent destinations, to learn more about their history and cultural traditions and revel in the eclectic hustle and bustle of the people that give each city such a unique identity. From the quirky to the downright eccentric, Joanna’s ambition is to get under the skin of these great capitals and to explore their lesser-known gems.

“I’m on an adventure to three of the world’s greatest cities. They are constantly evolving and I want to experience the real essence of them,” comments Lumley.

From going behind the scenes at the Moulin Rouge to touring Berlin on the back of a motorbike with an all-girl Biker group, Lumley will immerse herself with the rich and powerful, the alternative and bizarre as well as the less fortunate.

Bringing her trademark curiosity, humour and genuine sense of wonder, Lumley will capture a side of these cities that she’s never encountered before, whilst also showing them in all their epic glory.

In the first episode, Lumley heads to Paris. Her first view of Paris is from a hot air balloon. She visits the damaged Notre-Dame, meets the heiress Daphne Guinness; buys a vintage Chanel suit and meets Ibrahim, refugee turned inner-city beekeeper. Finishing at the infamous Moulin Rouge.

‘Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World’ begins at 9pm on Thursday 17th March 2022 on ITV.