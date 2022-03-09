Connect with us

All The Old Knives

Film

‘All The Old Knives’ coming to Prime Video in April – watch Chris Pine in the trailer

Thandiwe Newton also stars.

Published

Amazon Original Movie ‘All The Old Knives’ is coming to Prime Video on 8th April 2022 and the trailer has been released.

Direted by Janus Metz and with a screenplay by Olen Steinhauser, based on his book of the same name, ‘All The Old Knives’ stars Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, and Jonathan Pryce.

When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton).

The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal. 

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article and take a look at the poster below:

All the Old Knives
Credit: Prime Video

