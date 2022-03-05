Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Pet Simulator X Announces Release Date For New Dragon And Dog Plushies

Wil you be lucky enough to get one before they sell out?

Published

Pet Simulator X
Credit: Big Games

Last year, Pet Simulator X released its first plush toys to the public and they sold out almost instantly. These cat plushies came with an exclusive code that would allow players to unlock a special pet in-game and thus was born the obsession with huge pets in Pet Sim X.

This release led to many more versions of huge pets being added to the game and all of them are coveted items by players. They are by their very nature rare and either hard or expensive to obtain and command a high price within the game’s economy. They have also found their way onto eBay and I’ve seen one of the huge cat plushies listed at over £900 which should give you a clear idea of the value they seem to hold.

Pet Simulator X
Credit: Big Games

This time around there will be 2 plush pets available. The dragon and dog plushies will both come with a redeemable code so you can unlock a huge version of the pet in-game and let’s not forget you will also get the toy itself though I’m not sure that’s the reason people will be buying these things!

They will go on sale on 15/03/22 at 11 am CST. No price has been listed as of yet but regardless of the price, I would expect them to sell out very quickly.

If you want to have a chance of getting one head over to the official Big Games merch store.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Doctor Who Patrick Troughton Doctor Who Patrick Troughton

TV

Revisiting Patrick Troughton’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Our intrepid reviewer reaches the end of the Sixties and the Second Doctor.

6 days ago
The Batman The Batman

Film

‘The Batman’ review

Robert Pattinson takes on the mantle of the Bat in this blistering blockbuster-noir from Matt Reeves.

6 days ago
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Film

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ – watch the brand new trailer

Feast your eyes on a spectacular new trailer.

5 days ago
Bonnie Raitt Bonnie Raitt

EF Country

Bonnie Raitt to release new album ‘Just Like That…’ in April

The legend is releasing her 21st album.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you