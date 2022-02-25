Connect with us

Grantchester series 7

TV

‘Grantchester’ series 7 starts in March on ITV – get your first look

Geordie and Will are back!

Published

ITV crime drama ‘Grantchester‘ returns for a seventh series in March and the first trailer has just been released.

Robson Green returns as DI Geordie Keating with Tom Brittney as Grantchester’s Reverend Will Davenport. This series is set in the long hot summer of 1959 and wedding season is in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester.

As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases. With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds, not least Will’s, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever.  

Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs. Chapman, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Melissa Johns as Miss Scott and Bradley Hall as Larry Peters.

Take a look at what’s to come by watching the trailer at the top of this article.

Grantchester’ begins on ITV, Friday 11th March 2022 at 9pm.

