Rumer to release ‘B Sides and Rarities Vol. 2’ in April

The album features more rare treats.

Published

Rumer
Credit: Lisa Candela

Rumer is set to release new album ‘B Sides and Rarities Vol. 2’ on 22nd April 2022 via Cooking Vinyl.

The album is the follow-up to 2015’s ‘B Sides and Rarities Vol. 1’ and it’s a treasure trove of rarities which will be available on digital, CD, vinyl, limited edition orange vinyl and signed test pressings. Pre-order the album at https://rumr.lnk.to/raritiesvol2PR 

The lead track from the album is ‘Roses’, which was written by Rumer. It’s one of two never-before-released original songs that feature on the album.

Speaking about ‘Roses’, Rumer shared: “’Roses’ is a kind of a stream of consciousness taken place on a night bus – with images of childhood, of every day struggle, how tough it is especially for older women who are tired and working very hard manual jobs. I am relating my own struggle to others I see around me, and understanding the struggles in myself. It’s a meditation and a reflection on womanhood with Roses representing feminine desires. Ultimately, it’s a song about hope during times of great struggle, hope for beauty, for roses to show up and bloom, personally and in our lives.”

As well as two Rumer originals, ‘B Sides and Rarities Vol. 2’ features unique cover versions of songs by an eclectic cast of writers including: Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Carly Simon, Burt Bacharach and Hal David, Van Morrison, The Bee Gees, Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein, Simon Aldred, Donald Henry and Jonathan Vezner and Hugh Prestwood, a collection of whose compositions Rumer covered on her highly-praised 2021 album ‘Nashville Tears’.

The ‘B Sides and Rarities Vol. 2’ track listing is:

1. Roses (Rumer)

2.You’re The One (Carly Simon)

3.Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters  (Elton John, Bernie Taupin) 

4.Anyone Who Had A Heart (Burt Bacharach, Hal David)   

5.I Wanna Roo You (Van Morrison)

6.The Windows of The World (Burt Bacharach, Hal David)   

7.Never Arrive (Hugh Prestwood)

8.Old-Fashioned Girl (Rumer, Rob Shirakbari)

9.How Deep Is Your Love (Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, Maurice Gibb) 

10.My Lover Lies Under (Simon Aldred)

11.Wives and Lovers (ft. Rory More)  (Burt Bacharach, Hal David)  

12.The Folks Who Live on The Hill  (Jerome Kern, Oscar Hammerstein)

13.Where’ve You Been? (Donald Henry, Jonathan Vezner)

In this article:

