Willie Nelson to release new studio album ‘A Beautiful Time’ in April

Willie Nelson will release new studio album ‘A Beautiful Time’, his 17th for Legacy Recordings, on 29th April 2022.

Arriving on the icon’s 89th birthday, the album will available on vinyl, CD and digital formats. You can pre-order it now at https://WillieNelson.lnk.to/ABTPR.

The album’s first single ‘I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die’ is Nelson’s studio performance of a new Rodney Crowell/Chris Stapleton composition, which exemplifies the album’s focus on finely-crafted pop-country songwriting.

‘A Beautiful Time’ introduces a variety of newly-written future pop-country classics including five new Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon compositions and contributions from some of Nashville’s finest contemporary songwriters. The collection also premieres Nelson’s heartfelt and insightful covers of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Tower of Song’ and The Beatles’ ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’.

Produced by Nelson’s longtime musical collaborator Buddy Cannon (who’s co-written six of the album’s new songs, including five with Willie), ‘A Beautiful Time’ is a fully-realised new studio album showcasing Willie and Trigger (his signature guitar) playing with musicians including Jim “Moose” Brown (B-3 organ, Wurlitzer), Fred Elringham (drums), Barry Bales (upright bass), Bob Terry (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, steel guitar), James Mitchell (electric guitar) and the patented harmonic stylings of Mickey Raphael. Melonie Cannon sings backup on five of the album’s tracks.

In the US, Nelson is slated to play at Chris Stapleton’s Concert For Kentucky on Saturday 23rd April. Credit: Legacy Recordings

The track listing for ‘A Beautiful Time’ is:

1. I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die (Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton)

2. My Heart Was A Dancer (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

3. Energy Follows Thought (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

4. Dreamin’ Again (Jack Wesley Routh and Douglas Graham)

5. I Don’t Go To Funerals (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

6. A Beautiful Time (Shawn Camp)

7. We’re Not Happy (Till You’re Not Happy (Shawn Camp and Charles R. Humphrey III)

8. Dusty Bottles (Jim “Moose” Brown, Scotty Emerick and Don Sampson)

9. Me And My Partner (Ken Lambert)

10. Tower Of Song (Leonard Cohen)

11. Live Every Day (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

12. Don’t Touch Me There (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

13. With A Little Help From My Friends (John Lennon and Paul McCartney)

14. Leave You With A Smile (Buddy Cannon, Bobby Terry and Matt Rossi)