Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Willie Nelson

EF Country

Willie Nelson to release new studio album ‘A Beautiful Time’ in April

The icon releases his 17th album for his current label home.

Published

Willie Nelson will release new studio album ‘A Beautiful Time’, his 17th for Legacy Recordings, on 29th April 2022.

Arriving on the icon’s 89th birthday, the album will available on vinyl, CD and digital formats. You can pre-order it now at https://WillieNelson.lnk.to/ABTPR.

The album’s first single ‘I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die’ is Nelson’s studio performance of a new Rodney Crowell/Chris Stapleton composition, which exemplifies the album’s focus on finely-crafted pop-country songwriting.

‘A Beautiful Time’ introduces a variety of newly-written future pop-country classics including five new Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon compositions and contributions from some of Nashville’s finest contemporary songwriters. The collection also premieres Nelson’s heartfelt and insightful covers of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Tower of Song’ and The Beatles’ ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Produced by Nelson’s longtime musical collaborator Buddy Cannon (who’s co-written six of the album’s new songs, including five with Willie), ‘A Beautiful Time’ is a fully-realised new studio album showcasing Willie and Trigger (his signature guitar) playing with musicians including Jim “Moose” Brown (B-3 organ, Wurlitzer), Fred Elringham (drums), Barry Bales (upright bass), Bob Terry (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, steel guitar), James Mitchell (electric guitar) and the patented harmonic stylings of Mickey Raphael. Melonie Cannon sings backup on five of the album’s tracks.

In the US, Nelson is slated to play at Chris Stapleton’s Concert For Kentucky on Saturday 23rd April.

Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Credit: Legacy Recordings

The track listing for ‘A Beautiful Time’ is:

1. I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die    (Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton)

2. My Heart Was A Dancer                (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

3. Energy Follows Thought                (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4. Dreamin’ Again                               (Jack Wesley Routh and Douglas Graham)

5. I Don’t Go To Funerals                   (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

6. A Beautiful Time                            (Shawn Camp)

7. We’re Not Happy (Till You’re Not Happy (Shawn Camp and Charles R. Humphrey III)

8. Dusty Bottles                                  (Jim “Moose” Brown, Scotty Emerick and Don Sampson)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

9. Me And My Partner                        (Ken Lambert)

10. Tower Of Song                             (Leonard Cohen)

11. Live Every Day                             (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

12. Don’t Touch Me There                 (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

13. With A Little Help From My Friends (John Lennon and Paul McCartney)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

14. Leave You With A Smile             (Buddy Cannon, Bobby Terry and Matt Rossi)

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Two Ways Home Two Ways Home

EF Country

‘The Round Up’ is back in March

Kezia Gill and Robert Vincent will be performing.

6 days ago
Maluma & Jennifer Lopez in 'Marry Me' Maluma & Jennifer Lopez in 'Marry Me'

Film

‘Marry Me’ – go behind-the-scenes of Jennifer Lopez’s new film with two featurettes

Get ready for the film before it arrives this week.

6 days ago
Greylan James Greylan James

EF Country

Greylan James makes artist debut with ‘Anything Cold’

The songwriter steps into the artist spotlight today.

3 days ago
The Power of the Dog The Power of the Dog

Film

‘The Power of the Dog’ leads the nominations for the 2022 Oscars

The Netflix film picks up 12 nominations.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you