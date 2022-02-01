Connect with us

Walter Presents: ‘Blackout’ coming to All 4 this month

The Belgian series will be available as a full boxset.

Published

Walter Presents: Blackout
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing Belgian drama ‘Blackout’ to All 4 on 25th February 2022.

When an act of sabotage shuts down a nuclear power plant in Belgium, the country is plunged into darkness.

The series stars Sara de Roo, Lucas Van den Eynde and Geert Van Rampelberg. It is created by Joël Vanhoebrouck and Bas Adriaensen.

What so many people predicted on numerous occasions becomes a reality when the Belgian power grid suddenly collapses. The nationwide blackout is the result of a sabotage of a reactor at the Westerdonk nuclear power plant; but who is behind it all? And why?

That’s what Michael Dendoncker, head of department at the anti-terrorism unit is trying to find out. Michael has another good reason to investigate the incident. Just moments before the blackout Belgium’s Prime Minister, Annemie Hillebrand, received a video clip of her daughter Elke being held bound and gagged at an unknown location. The message reads: “When the light turns back on, your daughter dies…”

Viewers may recognise Geert Van Rampelberg in the lead from Walter Presents: ‘Code 37’. He was nominated for Best Actor in his role as Michael at the Film Festival Oostende, where the series was also nominated for Best Screenplay.

Walter Presents: ‘Blackout’ will be available as a full boxset on All 4 from 25th February 2022.

